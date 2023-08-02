Lakeland PBS

Suspect Identified in Pontoon Hit-and-Run on Leech Lake Near Walker

Lakeland News — Aug. 1 2023

A suspect has been identified in a boat hit-and-run incident near Walker.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that a boat crash happened on July 28 just before 9 p.m. on Leech Lake. Callers notified law enforcement that a pontoon struck a section of a dock near Chase on the Lake. Both the dock and a pontoon tied to it reportedly sustained significant damage, but no one was injured.

When the Walker Police Department arrived on the scene, they learned the pontoon that collided with the dock had left the area. Witnesses said a single male operator was on the watercraft and did not stop after the crash.

On July 29, an anonymous tip helped identify the location of the suspect and the pontoon. Law enforcement located the individual, who was fully cooperative with the investigation.

Once the investigation is complete, the incident will be reported to the Cass County Attorney’s Office for formal charges. The identity of the suspect has not been released at this time.

