Support Within Reach Prepares to ‘Take Back the Night’ to Speak Out Against Sexual Violence

With April being Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, organizations are hoping to give victims back their voices with Take Back the Night.

It’s a movement that started about 50 years ago and is now in over 40 different countries. Support Within Reach will hold a Take Back the Night event in collaboration with Bemidji State University this Thursday at the American Indian Resource Center.

The movement started in the 1970s in response to nationwide incidents of violence against women. It serves as a platform for survivors to have their voices heard, and now, modern iterations of the event represent larger groups.

“Though women tend to be the demographic that people think of as the victims of sexual violence or violence in general, it affects everyone,” said Support Within Reach SEY Coordinator Kathleen Gordon.

The event on Thursday, April 13th will start at 6 p.m. and go until about 8 p.m. Included on the agenda is a candlelight vigil, a guest speaker, and a drum circle.

If you or anyone you know has experienced sexual violence, you can contact and find resources from Support Within Reach on their website.

