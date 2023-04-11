Lakeland PBS

Support Within Reach Prepares to ‘Take Back the Night’ to Speak Out Against Sexual Violence

Mary BalstadApr. 11 2023

With April being Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, organizations are hoping to give victims back their voices with Take Back the Night.

It’s a movement that started about 50 years ago and is now in over 40 different countries. Support Within Reach will hold a Take Back the Night event in collaboration with Bemidji State University this Thursday at the American Indian Resource Center.

The movement started in the 1970s in response to nationwide incidents of violence against women. It serves as a platform for survivors to have their voices heard, and now, modern iterations of the event represent larger groups.

“Though women tend to be the demographic that people think of as the victims of sexual violence or violence in general, it affects everyone,” said Support Within Reach SEY Coordinator Kathleen Gordon.

The event on Thursday, April 13th will start at 6 p.m. and go until about 8 p.m. Included on the agenda is a candlelight vigil, a guest speaker, and a drum circle.

If you or anyone you know has experienced sexual violence, you can contact and find resources from Support Within Reach on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

BSU Gives Students Head Starts on Their Careers with ‘Resumes on the Run’

BSU Holds Annual Joe Neumann All Campus Blood Drive

Northwoods Experience: BSU Welcomes Spring with Sustainable Seed Starting Workshop

Local High School Track Athletes Compete Indoors at Lions Club Invitational

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.