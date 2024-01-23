Staples-Fairbanks Passes 2000 Pts. as Cass Lake-Bena Boys’ B-Ball Beats MIB
Martin Wind and Jarell Jacobs were the only two Cass Lake-Bena boys’ basketball players to eclipse the 2000-point mark in their high school careers – that is, until last night.
Senior Dominic Staples-Fairbanks become the third player to join the elite club following Monday night’s game vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, where he finished with 34 points to lead all scorers.
With the Panthers’ 83-72 victory over Mountain Iron-Buhl, they have now won four in a row.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.