Lakeland PBS

St. Philip’s in Bemidji Awards Local Vet and Parish Leader with Quilt of Valor

Mary BalstadNov. 7 2022

Veterans Day is coming up, and one school in Bemidji is looking to celebrate not just for the single day, but the entire week.

St. Philip’s Catholic School its their Veterans Day program Monday morning and recognized the family members of students and staff who served in the military. The program opened with song and prayer before the main presentation for the Quilts of Valor. These handmade quilts have been awarded to veterans since 2003.

That morning, Father Bill DeCrans was honored for his service in the military by receiving this award, after being nominated by the St. Philip’s School staff.

This was the second annual Veterans Day event at St. Philip’s. The staff hope to continue hosting this event with the aim of adding something new each year.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Beltrami County Historical Society Honoring Veterans with New Exhibit

New Bemidji Veterans Home Accepting Resident Applications Starting This Thursday

Armed Forces Veterans Tribute Day in Brainerd Honors Those Who Served

Last Clearwater County Soldier of the Civil War Recognized at Ceremony

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.