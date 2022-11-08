St. Philip’s in Bemidji Awards Local Vet and Parish Leader with Quilt of Valor
Veterans Day is coming up, and one school in Bemidji is looking to celebrate not just for the single day, but the entire week.
St. Philip’s Catholic School its their Veterans Day program Monday morning and recognized the family members of students and staff who served in the military. The program opened with song and prayer before the main presentation for the Quilts of Valor. These handmade quilts have been awarded to veterans since 2003.
That morning, Father Bill DeCrans was honored for his service in the military by receiving this award, after being nominated by the St. Philip’s School staff.
This was the second annual Veterans Day event at St. Philip’s. The staff hope to continue hosting this event with the aim of adding something new each year.
