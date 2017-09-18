DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Shots Fired During Home Invasion In Pine River Township

Sarah Winkelmann
Sep. 18 2017
Leave a Comment

Cass County authorities are seeking a man suspected in a home invasion in rural Backus.

According to Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, a homeowner fired a gun at a white man who had entered his home around 11:15 Saturday night.

It is unknown if the man was injured and it is believed he left on foot. Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate him.

The man is described as about 6 feet 5 inches tall with a very large body.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident or any suspicious activity should call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424 or 800-450-2677.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Five Injured In Cass County Crash

In Focus: 12th Annual Lakes Bluegrass Festival Takes Over Pine River

Two Area Attorneys Appointed To Ninth Judicial District Vacancies

Two Arrested In Drug Bust

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tony Rickerl said

Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More

Miles said

That's me -Miles... Read More

David huff said

That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More

Darren P said

Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji Celebrates Worldwide Day Of Play

Paul Bunyan Park in Bemidji turned into a large playground for the annual Worldwide Day of Play. “A day to celebrate screen-free
Posted on Sep. 18 2017

Latest Stories

Bemidji Celebrates Worldwide Day Of Play

Posted on Sep. 18 2017

Community Spotlight: NASA Astronaut Speaks With Pine River-Backus Students

Posted on Sep. 18 2017

Minnesota Duck Season Opens Saturday; Good Hunting Expected

Posted on Sep. 18 2017

Mission Township Fire Department Holds Open House

Posted on Sep. 18 2017

Chris Wright Leaving Timberwolves/Lynx For Minnesota United FC

Posted on Sep. 18 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.