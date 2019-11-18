Lakeland PBS

School Threat At ISD 361 In International Falls Under Investigation

Malaak KhattabNov. 18 2019

Students at ISD 361 in International Falls are being evacuated due to a threat that is being investigated, according to Koochiching County Sheriff Perryn Hedlund.

International Falls Police Chief Rich Mastin said the school received information this morning indicating a potential threat against the school. As a precaution there is a large  law enforcement presence at the school that includes the Sheriff’s Office, Police Department, Border Patrol and the Fire Department.

Both schools have been evacuated and children are being sent to First Lutheran Church, according to a Everbridge notification.

No further information is available at this time. Parts of 11th Street are blocked off to restrict access.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

International Falls Mayor Bob Anderson Dies At 77

Construction To Begin On Highway 71 From Blackduck To Koochiching County

Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force Announces Drop Off Locations For National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Northern Minnesota Sees Record-Breaking Cold September Temperatures

Latest Stories

One Man Dead In A Fatal Vehicle Crash In Polk County

Posted on Nov. 18 2019

Pierz Football Wins Instant Classic Over Jackson County Central to Advance to Prep Bowl

Posted on Nov. 16 2019

Browerville/Eagle Valley Football Falls in State Semis to BOLD's Passing Attack

Posted on Nov. 16 2019

BSU Men's Hockey Takes Loss Against Ferris State

Posted on Nov. 16 2019

BSU Women's Hockey Falls to Minnesota

Posted on Nov. 16 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.