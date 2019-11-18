School Threat At ISD 361 In International Falls Under Investigation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Students at ISD 361 in International Falls are being evacuated due to a threat that is being investigated, according to Koochiching County Sheriff Perryn Hedlund.

International Falls Police Chief Rich Mastin said the school received information this morning indicating a potential threat against the school. As a precaution there is a large law enforcement presence at the school that includes the Sheriff’s Office, Police Department, Border Patrol and the Fire Department.

Both schools have been evacuated and children are being sent to First Lutheran Church, according to a Everbridge notification.

No further information is available at this time. Parts of 11th Street are blocked off to restrict access.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today