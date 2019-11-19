Lakeland PBS

Nothing Suspicious Found After Bomb Threat at International Falls School

Nathan Green — Nov. 19 2019

Nothing suspicious was found after students in International Falls were evacuated from school today after school officials were notified around 11 this morning of a bomb threat at Falls High School.

All students from the high school and elementary school were taken to an area church, extracurricular activities for tonight were called off. As a precaution, there was a large law enforcement presence at the school that included the sheriff’s office, police department, Border Patrol, and the fire department.

School officials say police searched the school along with a bomb-sniffing dog and nothing suspicious was found. School will resume tomorrow.

Due to the threat in International Falls, the Littlefork-Big Falls schools were also placed in a closed-campus protocol today.

