Nothing Suspicious Found After Bomb Threat at International Falls School

Nothing suspicious was found after students in International Falls were evacuated from school today after school officials were notified around 11 this morning of a bomb threat at Falls High School.

All students from the high school and elementary school were taken to an area church, extracurricular activities for tonight were called off. As a precaution, there was a large law enforcement presence at the school that included the sheriff’s office, police department, Border Patrol, and the fire department.

School officials say police searched the school along with a bomb-sniffing dog and nothing suspicious was found. School will resume tomorrow.

Due to the threat in International Falls, the Littlefork-Big Falls schools were also placed in a closed-campus protocol today.

