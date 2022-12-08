Sanford Health President & CEO Recognized as Influential Person in Healthcare for 2022

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sanford Health president and CEO Bill Gassen has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare in 2022.

The recognition acknowledges and honors individuals who are deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be the most influential figures in the industry in terms of leadership and impact.

Modern Healthcare recognized Gassen for his leadership on a $350 million virtual care initiative “intended to bridge the physical divide of a system that spans roughly 250,000 miles.” The award also recognizes Sanford Health for building a training pipeline for rural healthcare providers, including plans to grow its graduate medical residencies and fellowships in specialty areas.

Other prominent leaders named to this year’s list include President Joe Biden; Karen Lynch, the president and CEO of CVS Health; and Rosalind Brewer, the president and CEO of Walgreens Boot Alliance.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today