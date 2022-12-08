Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health President & CEO Recognized as Influential Person in Healthcare for 2022

Lakeland News — Dec. 7 2022

Bill Gassen (Courtesy: Modern Healthcare)

Sanford Health president and CEO Bill Gassen has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare in 2022.

The recognition acknowledges and honors individuals who are deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be the most influential figures in the industry in terms of leadership and impact.

Modern Healthcare recognized Gassen for his leadership on a $350 million virtual care initiative “intended to bridge the physical divide of a system that spans roughly 250,000 miles.” The award also recognizes Sanford Health for building a training pipeline for rural healthcare providers, including plans to grow its graduate medical residencies and fellowships in specialty areas.

Other prominent leaders named to this year’s list include President Joe Biden; Karen Lynch, the president and CEO of CVS Health; and Rosalind Brewer, the president and CEO of Walgreens Boot Alliance.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

BSU Soccer Coaching Staff Named Central Region Staff of the Year

MN Dept. of Labor & Industry Discusses Dual-Training Pipeline Program with Local Employers

MN AG Asking for Public Feedback on Sanford-Fairview Merger

Bemidji United Way Director Wins Violence Free MN’s Community Leader Inspire Award

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.