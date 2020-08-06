Sanford Health Foundation Receives Donation For Heart Center Campaign

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota recently received a donation from First National Bank Bemidji to support it’s “Home Is Where The Heart Is” heart center campaign.

The donation will help support cardiovascular services by bringing a new heart and vascular center to Bemidji

“Healing happens best at home. There is nothing worse than to be away from home with an illness, said Hugh Welle, President of First National Bank Bemidji. Bemidji is our home, her residents our family. When called upon, we take care of our home and our family. This project will elevate the quality of care for our town to a new level. Additionally, it’s an important construction project for our community; supporting our customers, neighbors, and friends during a time it’s needed more than ever. We’re fortunate to be in a position to make this gift and it’s incumbent upon us, as a Bemidji bank, to support our community when called to do so,” said Welle.

Anyone interested in supporting the foundation can contact the Sanford Health Foundation at (218) 333-5515. The Sanford Health foundation is a nonprofit that is dedicated to enhancing health care services, expansion, and technology to provide the best care to the community.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today