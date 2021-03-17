Sanford Health Continues Vaccinations in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have plateaued over the last few weeks in the Bemidji area, with two or three patients hospitalized at a time at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center. Case positivity rates are about half from what they were earlier this year, from around 15% to 8%.

Yesterday, Sanford Health in Bemidji topped their record for the number of COVID-19 vaccinations in a single day, administering 608 doses. They are currently vaccinating anyone over 65, anyone over 45 with at least one qualifying medical condition, and anyone 16 and up with two qualifying conditions. The hospital has the capacity to vaccinate more.

There are also certain essential workers who qualify. The vaccine is not limited to Sanford patients. To check if you qualify for a vaccination appointment, Sanford has created a hotline to direct questions. That number is 1-877-701-0779.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today