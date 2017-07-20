DONATE

Sanford Health Celebrates Construction Of New Cancer Treatment Center

Mal Meyer
Jul. 19 2017
Construction of a new cancer center at Sanford Health in Bemidji is underway, and many are excited to see what this will mean for area patients. The over-20,000 square foot center will expand upon the current offerings from first diagnosis to long-term care.

Among the new amenities, patients will be soon be seen in 20 infusion suites and 15 exam rooms with the ability to get medication at an on-site pharmacy. The medical provider hopes that staff will be able to provide better care with new radiation treatment methods and fast results from onsite lab services.

The Joseph and Janice Lueken Family Foundation provided a significant gift in order to create the $12 million building. Even though Joe Lueken passed away at 72 after battling cancer, his legacy will live on as the center bears his name.

While the center isn’t expected to open its doors until the fall of 2018, staff say they’re just excited to be getting closer and closer to a new space.

