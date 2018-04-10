Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

REMINDER: Concert Ticket Winners Announced Tonight On Lakeland News

Josh Peterson
Apr. 10 2018
For those of you who attended the Bemidji Jaycees 41st Annual Home Sport & Travel Show, tune in tonight for Lakeland News to find out who will be the winner of a pair of tickets for the upcoming Nitty Gritty Dirt Band concert and Celtic Thunder concert.

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Concert will be held Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at the Bemidji High School Performing Arts Center.

Celtic Thunder will perform on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at the Bemidji High School Performing Arts Center.

In case you miss tonights broadcast of Lakeland News we will be calling the winners to notify them and then the tickets will be mailed out.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

What do you think?

