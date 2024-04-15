Red Lake Woman Found Guilty of Child Neglect and Endangerment

A federal jury has found a Red Lake woman guilty in a child abuse case.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 46-year-old Bobbi Jo Johnson (aka Bobbi Jo Kingbird) was convicted of one count of child neglect–deprivation of food and health care and one count of child endangerment. She will be sentenced at a later date.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, between January 1, 2021 and April 29, 2022, Johnson engaged in, aided, and abetted the endangerment, neglect, and abuse of a child who was in the foster care of her sister and co-defendant, Trina Mae Johnson.

The abuse included withholding food from the victim to the point of starvation, forcing the victim to stand in uncomfortable positions for long periods of time, and assaulting the victim. As a result of abuse from Bobbi Jo Johnson and her co-defendant, the victim suffered serious and substantial physical, mental, and emotional harm.