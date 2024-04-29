Eli Hoelz & Molly Pohlkamp Honored as 2024 Brainerd Athletes of the Year

Brainerd High School’s 49th annual All-Sports Banquet was held Monday night.

While every senior student-athlete and team MVP was honored for their contributions, the evening wrapped up with the Warrior Athletes of the Year. Three-sport athlete Eli Hoelz was named Male Athlete of the Year, while two-sport athlete Molly Pohlkamp was recognized as Female Athlete of the Year.

Hoelz earned seven letters during his time in Brainerd athletics, serving as a captain for the Brainerd football, basketball, and baseball teams. His coaches describe him as humble, coachable, and committed to excellence, and said he always has a smile on his face.

“It means a lot to me just seeing all the people in the past that have won it and everything, it was super exciting,” said Hoelz. “It means a lot, it just shows all the hard work that I put in has paid off. And for other people that recognize that too, I think, was really rewarding and something that I’ll remember forever.”

Pohlkamp earned nine letters in her high school athletic career, serving as captain for both soccer and hockey at Brainerd. Coaches say she is an incredible leader both on and off the field.