Apr 29, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

BSU Softball’s Stella Dolan Wraps Up Stellar Career

Over the weekend, the Bemidji State softball team dropped a pair of home doubleheaders, ending their season just shy of a second straight postseason appearance. But Saturday’s games also marked the end of a record-breaking career for left-handed pitcher Stella Dolan, who reflected on her time with the Beavers.

While Dolan’s days of toeing the rubber are over, she’s not done with the Beavs just yet. She plans to return next season as a pitching coach while pursuing her MBA.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Sports

BSU Softball Falls to MSU Moorhead in Doubleheader

Sports

Bemidji Girls’ Golf Invite: Grand Rapids Places 3rd, Lumberjacks Round Out Top 5

Sports

Bemidji’s Ella Leindecker Set to Join UND Dance Team

Sports

BSU Women’s Golf Looks to Impress at 2024 NSIC Championships