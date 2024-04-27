BSU Softball’s Stella Dolan Wraps Up Stellar Career

Over the weekend, the Bemidji State softball team dropped a pair of home doubleheaders, ending their season just shy of a second straight postseason appearance. But Saturday’s games also marked the end of a record-breaking career for left-handed pitcher Stella Dolan, who reflected on her time with the Beavers.

While Dolan’s days of toeing the rubber are over, she’s not done with the Beavs just yet. She plans to return next season as a pitching coach while pursuing her MBA.