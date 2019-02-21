Red Lake Woman Charged After Being Found With 3 lbs. Of Meth
A Red Lake woman has been charged with 1st degree drug possession and 4th degree DWI after being found with over three pounds of methamphetamine.
Shannon Rose Lasley-Rudolph, 57 of Red Lake, was charged in district court on Tuesday after an incident that occurred on February 17, 2019 in Beltrami County.
According to a release, at approximately 10:26 p.m. on Sunday, February 17 a state trooper was on patrol in Beltrami County when he observed a vehicle begin to drive through a posted stop sign in a Walmart parking lot. The trooper, Kyle Goodwin, followed the vehicle a short distance and observed it signal to turn into the parking lot of a Perkins. The vehicle did not signal 100 feet prior to the intersection and the trooper conducted a traffic stop.
Trooper Goodwin spoke with the driver, Lasley-Randolph, and observed that her eyes were bloodshot and watery, her pupils were dilated, and she was speaking fast and stuttering her speech. The trooper conducted a field sobriety test and Lasley-Randolph was placed under arrest.
Trooper Goodwin conducted a search of the vehicle and found a backpack containing three packages of methamphetamine. The packages amounted to 1,45.5 grams, or 3.1 pounds.
Lasley-Randolph was transported to the Beltrami County Jail.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Different news organizations have different policies regarding the naming of sus... Read More
This article violates the basic tenets of journalism by naming the suspect befor... Read More
Prosecute these criminals this time. The September dismissed charges against th... Read More
Lock them up and throw away the key--they are eco-terrorists and need to be trea... Read More