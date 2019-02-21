Lakeland PBS
Red Lake Woman Charged After Being Found With 3 lbs. Of Meth

Rachel Johnson
Feb. 21 2019
A Red Lake woman has been charged with 1st degree drug possession and 4th degree DWI after being found with over three pounds of methamphetamine.

Shannon Rose Lasley-Rudolph, 57 of Red Lake, was charged in district court on Tuesday after an incident that occurred on February 17, 2019 in Beltrami County.

According to a release, at approximately 10:26 p.m. on Sunday, February 17 a state trooper was on patrol in Beltrami County when he observed a vehicle begin to drive through a posted stop sign in a Walmart parking lot. The trooper, Kyle Goodwin, followed the vehicle a short distance and observed it signal to turn into the parking lot of a Perkins. The vehicle did not signal 100 feet prior to the intersection and the trooper conducted a traffic stop.

Trooper Goodwin spoke with the driver, Lasley-Randolph, and observed that her eyes were bloodshot and watery, her pupils were dilated, and she was speaking fast and stuttering her speech. The trooper conducted a field sobriety test and Lasley-Randolph was placed under arrest.

Trooper Goodwin conducted a search of the vehicle and found a backpack containing three packages of methamphetamine. The packages amounted to 1,45.5 grams, or 3.1 pounds.

Lasley-Randolph was transported to the Beltrami County Jail.

