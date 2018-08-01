Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS
Breaking News
(RAW VIDEO) Police Apprehend Car Theft Suspects In Downtown Bemidji

(RAW VIDEO) Police Apprehend Car Theft Suspects In Downtown Bemidji

Josh Peterson
Aug. 1 2018
Leave a Comment

People gathered near the scene where Bemidji Police arrested a car theft suspect.

According to Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin, Officer Burford spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen on Monday, July 30 in downtown Bemidji.

Officer Burford made the stop in the parking lot of the 4th Street Tesoro gas station across from Paul Bunyan Park.

Law enforcement arrested an adult female in connection to the case.

Many spectators from the Dragon Boat Festival across the street watched the entire ordeal unfold.

The Bemidji Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

First City Dragon Boat Club Ready For The Festival

Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival Race Schedule Announced

Judging Begins For The Beltrami County Fair

Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force Arrests Several People in Three Separate Drug Busts

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Lisa Jordan said

Thank you so much for sharing our Mark Munson Memorial School of Rock with your... Read More

Jo Whitefeather said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big heart for peop... Read More

Latest Story

Thousands of Ducks Die in Pequot Lakes Poultry Farm Fire

Thousand of ducks died today in a poultry processing plant fire in Pequot Lakes. The fire was reported around 8 a.m. at Wild Acres Processing.
Posted on Aug. 1 2018

Latest Stories

Thousands of Ducks Die in Pequot Lakes Poultry Farm Fire

Posted on Aug. 1 2018

Explore Music! Camp Brings Classical Music To Younger Generation

Posted on Aug. 1 2018

Second Serious Tractor Incident Occurs In Two Days In Morrison County

Posted on Aug. 1 2018

Crackdown On Speeding Nets 14K Citations In Minnesota

Posted on Aug. 1 2018

Repeat Tax Fraud Offender Sentenced to Ten Years

Posted on Aug. 1 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.