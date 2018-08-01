(RAW VIDEO) Police Apprehend Car Theft Suspects In Downtown Bemidji

People gathered near the scene where Bemidji Police arrested a car theft suspect.

According to Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin, Officer Burford spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen on Monday, July 30 in downtown Bemidji.

Officer Burford made the stop in the parking lot of the 4th Street Tesoro gas station across from Paul Bunyan Park.

Law enforcement arrested an adult female in connection to the case.

Many spectators from the Dragon Boat Festival across the street watched the entire ordeal unfold.

The Bemidji Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.