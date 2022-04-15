Public Forum to Be Held for Irvine Ave. Improvements in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Beltrami County Highway Department will be hosting an informational session later this month to cover the upcoming road construction and improvements to County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 15 and Irvine Avenue in Bemidji.

An evaluation of the intersection control at Irvine Avenue and Anne Street is underway. The current plans for the Beltrami County Highway Department include reconstruction of Irvine Avenue from 30th Street to Anne Street. A new road section, city utilities, pedestrian and bicycle accommodations, and intersection lighting are all improvements that the department lists.

The public open house will be held on April 28 at 5 PM at the County Administration Building, with a presentation starting at 5:30 PM. This open house is one way to provide comments, feedback and questions to the project team about the plans.

More information can also be found at the Beltrami County website.

