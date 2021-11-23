Project to Address Racial Disparities in Homelessness Response Seeking Applicants
In 2020, nearly 72% of chronically homeless youth in northwest Minnesota were Indigenous. The Northwest Continuum of Care’s Racial Equity Accountability Project (REAP) is working to address that and other disparities in northwest Minnesota’s homeless response system.
To do that and also to advance racial justice, the project continues to seek applicants. They are looking to establish a team of leaders to direct the decision-making process for the Northwest Continuum of Care.
The deadline to apply for the Racial Equity Accountability Project is Wednesday, December 8. To learn more or to apply, you can visit the Northwest Continuum of Care’s website.
