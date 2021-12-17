Lakeland PBS

Police Investigating TikTok Trend Encouraging Violence at Schools

Chris BurnsDec. 16 2021

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports they’re investigating a TikTok trend that is indicating widespread violence to schools nationwide tomorrow, December 17th. There is no indication of a nationwide specific threat at this time.

The Morrison County’s Sheriff’s Office is investigating this TikTok trend not based on a specific threat, but because they want their residents to be aware they are currently investigating information that was brought to their attention by the Royalton School District.

The information was regarding a video of a social media post that may have identified three school districts in Morrison County: Little Falls School District, Royalton School District and Pierz School District. At this time, the sheriff’s office has not been able to identify or verify the specific post or parties who may be responsible.

The sheriff’s office along with the Little Falls, Pierz and Royalton Police Departments and local schools take this matter very seriously. If anyone is aware of potential threats to these schools, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (320) 632-9233. Information about criminal activity should always be reported to local law enforcement and your first call should be 911 to report any crime in progress.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reminds all parents to pay attention and inquire about their children’s social media communications.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

3,805 New COVID-19 Cases, 39 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

One-Vehicle Crash Near Bowlus in Morrison County

3,655 New COVID-19 Cases, 46 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Burglary Reported Near Little Falls, Information Sought on Suspects

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.