Lakeland PBS

Pine River-Backus Food Shelf Battling Through Winter Hardships

Miles WalkerFeb. 9 2024

The Pine River-Backus Area Food Shelf has supported its community for over forty years, however it always seems to run into hurdles come Winter time.

With inclement weather conditions limiting the Food Shelf’s access to fresh food, the demand can quickly exceed to the available supplies.

The Pine River Backus Area Food Shelf’s stood for over forty years and twenty years from its new location, all in the name providing the community an essential service.

The Food Shelf buys its supplies from Second Harvest, local farmers, and the Pine River Family Market, which also donates bakery items to the food shelf weekly.

But even with all the help it garners, consistently providing food for patrons during the winter–when layoffs are more frequent–can become difficult.

Even though supplies are of the essence this time of the year, Kathleen Stephan along with the entire Pine River-Backus Area Food Shelf staff are all dedicated towards ensuring optimal accessibility.

And for them, it’s less about doing a job and more about fulfilling a calling.

Those interested in volunteering at the Pine River-Backus Area Food Shelf the Family Center at (218) 587-4292.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Miles Walker

Related Posts

Pequot Lakes Girls’ Basketball Beats Pine River-Backus to Stay Undefeated

In 1st Game of Season, Crosby-Ironton Boys’ Basketball Defeats Pine River-Backus

Nevis Girls’ Basketball Beats Pine River-Backus 65-41 on the Road

Pine River-Backus Volleyball Wins 2nd Consecutive Section Title with Win Over Nevis

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.