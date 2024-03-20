Pequot Lakes Boys’ Basketball Heading Back to State for 3rd Straight Year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Pequot Lakes boys’ basketball team is going to the Class AA state tournament for the third consecutive year and sixth time in school history.

The Patriots currently sit at 26-4, riding an 11-game win streak dating all the way back to February 9th while allowing only 45 points a game during that span.

Three key offensive contributors from last year’s state roster have graduated. But what Pequot Lakes lost in scoring, they gained in defense, holding opponents to 46 points per game this season.

And the Patriots needed every bit of that defensive prowess in the Section 7AA championship, as they faced rival Esko there for the second straight year, who also handed the boys one of their four losses this season.

Even at the University of Minnesota Duluth, the Pequot Lakes faithful showed out as they’ve done for the team all season long. The boys rewarded the community support with a 55-42 victory over Esko, clinching a Class AA state tournament appearance for an unprecedented third year in a row.

And while the boys aren’t taking their latest trip to the Twin Cities for granted, they’re hopeful this year’s will net the best results.

Pequot Lakes enters the Class AA tournament as the 4-seed. The Patriots will try to extend their win streak to 12 against last year’s runner-up, 5-seed Minnehaha Academy. That game is at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20 at Williams Arena.

