Park & Ride Option Offered For Hockey Day Events

Excitement is in the air and the ice is ready as the finishing touches are made on Bemidji’s Hockey Day experience. With thousands of people expected to attend, a plan to handle the high volume was designed to get everyone from point A to point B.

While there appears to be plenty of parking on site at Hockey Day Minnesota, portions of the lot are all ready reserved, meaning if you want to guarantee yourself a parking spot, it’s best to use the park and ride option.

There will be two bus lines running at set times Thursday and Friday and all day Saturday. The blue line offers the park and ride option beginning at Bemidji State University in the Bangsberg parking lot Thursday and Friday from 5:15 until 12:30 AM. Or, travel west and pick up a shuttle at the University Heights lot near the intersection of 15th street and Minnesota Avenue. Shuttles will also travel down Minnesota and drop off and pick up at Bar 209 in Downtown Bemidji before heading over to the Sanford Center at the site of Hockey Day Minnesota. Other restaurants and hotels will be offering shuttle services as well.

With the clock winding down, the best recommendation from Hockey Day organizers is to plan ahead and be prepared.

The first puck drops tomorrow night at 7:00 PM. For a map and schedule of the park and ride routes, please click here: https://www.bemidjiyouthhockey.org/page/show/4572042-hockey-day-minnesota-2019