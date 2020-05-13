Lakeland PBS

Over 80% of COVID-19 Deaths in Minnesota are in Long Term Care Facilities

Betsy Melin — May. 13 2020

The death toll from COVID-19 stands at 638 today. An increase of 24 from yesterday. 517 of those deaths were cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. That represents 81% of the overall deaths so far.

There have been 9 probable COVID-19 deaths, meaning COVID-19 was listed on the death certificate but there was no positive test documented for the person.

There are 12,917 cases recorded so far. 11.9% of those cases reported are health care workers, this makes up 1,532 positive tests.

Testing has been increasing rapidly with 3,162 tests administered yesterday alone for a total of 122,035 tests so far. This is according to the Minnesota Department of Health. With 12,917 tests returned positive, that means about 10% of those tested have received positive results.

There have been 8,787 patients released from isolation so far. that includes though who no longer need to self-isolate and those who have died from the disease. There have been 638 deaths, which represents 7.2% of those no longer needing isolation.

1,851 people have been hospitalized so far. As of today, 494 are currently hospitalized and 199 are hospitalized in the ICU.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Announces First Confirmed COVID-19 Case

Essentia Health Pharmacies Offering Curbside Pickup

Mosaic Planned For New Hagg-Sauer Hall at Bemidji State University

Bemidji Parks & Recreation Offers Alternative to Summer Camp

Latest Stories

Sidewalks Near Historic Courthouse In Brainerd Will Be Closed For Repairs

Posted on May. 13 2020

Suspect Wanted in Grand Rapids Shooting

Posted on May. 13 2020

Possible "In-House" Legion Baseball League Still Hopeful After State Season Is Canceled

Posted on May. 13 2020

BSU Men's Hockey's Somoza Named 2020-21 Team Captain

Posted on May. 13 2020

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Announces First Confirmed COVID-19 Case

Posted on May. 12 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.