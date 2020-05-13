Over 80% of COVID-19 Deaths in Minnesota are in Long Term Care Facilities

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The death toll from COVID-19 stands at 638 today. An increase of 24 from yesterday. 517 of those deaths were cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. That represents 81% of the overall deaths so far.

There have been 9 probable COVID-19 deaths, meaning COVID-19 was listed on the death certificate but there was no positive test documented for the person.

There are 12,917 cases recorded so far. 11.9% of those cases reported are health care workers, this makes up 1,532 positive tests.

Testing has been increasing rapidly with 3,162 tests administered yesterday alone for a total of 122,035 tests so far. This is according to the Minnesota Department of Health. With 12,917 tests returned positive, that means about 10% of those tested have received positive results.

There have been 8,787 patients released from isolation so far. that includes though who no longer need to self-isolate and those who have died from the disease. There have been 638 deaths, which represents 7.2% of those no longer needing isolation.

1,851 people have been hospitalized so far. As of today, 494 are currently hospitalized and 199 are hospitalized in the ICU.

