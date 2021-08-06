Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 New Deaths Reported Friday in MN
The state today reported six new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,012 new coronavirus cases. None of the deaths came from the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases came from 24,276 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.2%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 68 confirmed cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 3
- Beltrami – 9
- Cass – 9
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 15
- Hubbard – 4
- Itasca – 5
- Koochiching – 2
- Mille Lacs – 4
- Morrison – 4
- Polk – 6
- Roseau – 1
- Todd – 3
- Wadena – 2
