Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 New Deaths Reported Friday in MN

Lakeland News — Aug. 6 2021

The state today reported six new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,012 new coronavirus cases. None of the deaths came from the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases came from 24,276 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.2%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 68 confirmed cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 3
  • Beltrami – 9
  • Cass – 9
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing – 15
  • Hubbard – 4
  • Itasca – 5
  • Koochiching – 2
  • Mille Lacs – 4
  • Morrison – 4
  • Polk – 6
  • Roseau – 1
  • Todd – 3
  • Wadena – 2

By — Lakeland News

