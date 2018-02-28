Open House For S. Sixth Street Construction Set In Brainerd

The public is invited to attend an informational open house for the Business Highway 371/South Sixth Street reconstruction project that begins this April between Highway 210/Washington Street and Joseph Street in Brainerd.

The open house will be held Tuesday, March 20, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, in the lower level fellowship hall, 1420 S 6th St, Brainerd. A short presentation to begin at 5:45 p.m.

Attendees will have an opportunity to learn about the project’s work details, planned traffic changes and detour routes, view large layouts and speak with project staff.

Tom’s Backhoe Service of Brainerd is the contractor for the $5.7 million project. When complete in October 2018, the project will:

• Reconstruct and redesign the road, intersections and driveway entrances

• Upgrade city utilities, including water and sewer systems

• Improve pedestrian accessibility, including wider sidewalks

• Upgrade signal systems

• Install new road signs and overhead LED street lights

Access to businesses and residences will be maintained during construction.