DONATE

LPTV NEWS

One Dead In Polk County Motorcycle Crash

Clayton Castle
Aug. 21 2017
Leave a Comment

One man is dead after a single-motorcycle crash in Polk County on Saturday afternoon.

Dean Walstad, 65, of Oklee, MN, was killed when he lost control of his 1988 Honda Shadow while traveling westbound on Highway 2 just east of McIntosh near mile marker 64. The motorcycle was thrown into the north ditch, killing Walstad.

Walstad was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, McIntosh Rescue, and Essentia Ambulance.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Local Counties May Have To Pay Millions Owed To Enbridge

Prior Lake Motorcyclist Dies From Injuries After Striking Deer

Fosston Fire Dept. Assistant Chief Killed In Motorcycle Crash

Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Polk County

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Amber cross said

Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More

Lucy Watsons said

Dear Admin, Your blog is really good and proved a knowledgeable medium for the... Read More

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

John Westad said

Thanks for taking the time to come down and spend some time with us. Thanks, als... Read More

Latest Story

Crosby-Ironton School District Announces New Logos, Re-branding

The Crosby-Ironton School District has announced plans to undergo a re-branding of the district, and recently released the new logos of the
Posted on Aug. 21 2017

Latest Stories

Crosby-Ironton School District Announces New Logos, Re-branding

Posted on Aug. 21 2017

NTSB: Worker urged evacuation before Minnesota school blast

Posted on Aug. 21 2017

Rollover Crash Injures Man In Morrison County

Posted on Aug. 21 2017

Leah Pritchett races to fourth Top Fuel win of season

Posted on Aug. 21 2017

Everything You Need To Know About The Solar Eclipse

Posted on Aug. 21 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.