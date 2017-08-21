One Dead In Polk County Motorcycle Crash
One man is dead after a single-motorcycle crash in Polk County on Saturday afternoon.
Dean Walstad, 65, of Oklee, MN, was killed when he lost control of his 1988 Honda Shadow while traveling westbound on Highway 2 just east of McIntosh near mile marker 64. The motorcycle was thrown into the north ditch, killing Walstad.
Walstad was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, McIntosh Rescue, and Essentia Ambulance.
