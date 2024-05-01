May 1, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd School Board Announces 4 Semifinalists for Superintendent

Brainerd Superintendent Search Semifinalists

From top left clockwise: Christopher Dibble, high school principal for Albert Lea Area Schools; Dr. Kristine Wehrkamp Herman, superintendent of Royalton Public Schools; Adrian Norman, former superintendent of Chisholm Public Schools;
Dr. Elizabeth Keenan, former superintendent of Special School District of St. Louis County, Missouri

The Brainerd School Board has announced four semifinalists who will interview for the school district’s superintendent position.

The board decided on the four candidates at a special meeting held Tuesday. They are:

  • Christopher Dibble – high school principal for Albert Lea Area Schools
  • Dr. Kristine Wehrkamp Herman – superintendent of Royalton Public Schools
  • Dr. Elizabeth Keenan – former superintendent of Special School District of St. Louis County, Missouri
  • Adrian Norman – former superintendent of Chisholm Public Schools

The semifinalists were selected from a pool of applicants based on criteria established by the school board, as well as survey input provided by Brainerd Public Schools stakeholders.

The School Board will conduct interviews with the semifinalists beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday this week at the Washington Educational Services building. Those interviews are open to the public.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Community

Update: Pilot Injured After Single-Occupant Plane Crashes in Clearbrook

Education & Government

Crow Wing County Interviewing Finalists For Administrator Role

Education & Government

Bemidji and White Earth Nation Hold Special Joint Council Meeting

Community

Ex-Firefighter Bemidji Who Got Double Lung Transplant Brings Awareness to Organ Donation