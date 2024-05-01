Brainerd School Board Announces 4 Semifinalists for Superintendent

The Brainerd School Board has announced four semifinalists who will interview for the school district’s superintendent position.

The board decided on the four candidates at a special meeting held Tuesday. They are:

Christopher Dibble – high school principal for Albert Lea Area Schools

Dr. Kristine Wehrkamp Herman – superintendent of Royalton Public Schools

Dr. Elizabeth Keenan – former superintendent of Special School District of St. Louis County, Missouri

Adrian Norman – former superintendent of Chisholm Public Schools

The semifinalists were selected from a pool of applicants based on criteria established by the school board, as well as survey input provided by Brainerd Public Schools stakeholders.

The School Board will conduct interviews with the semifinalists beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday this week at the Washington Educational Services building. Those interviews are open to the public.