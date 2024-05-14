Brainerd Softball Builds Off Momentum with Win Over Willmar

After starting the season 9-0, Brainerd softball would hit a rough patch, losing four of their next six games and dropping out of the Class AAAA top 10. But they would bounce back with two straight wins over Fergus Falls and Centennial to finish out last week strong.

Now, with just three games left in the final week of the regular season, the Warriors would try to build off that momentum on Tuesday, where they hosted Willmar on Senior Day and their final home game of the regular season.

Brainerd celebrated Senior Night in fashion with an 11-1 victory over Willmar. The Warriors close out the regular season on the road at Minnetonka on Wednesday and Andover on Friday.

Joze Tautges allowed only one run on two hits in five innings, striking out seven Cardinals.