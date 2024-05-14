May 14, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Baseball Gets Late-Inning Finish to Beat Detroit Lakes

Bemidji baseball was hosting Detroit Lakes on Tuesday. The Lumberjacks’ previous three games had ended in walk-offs or extra innings, and Tuesday’s game would make it four.

At the bottom of the 7th with one out, the Lumberjacks trailed 7-5. On a pass ball, Landon Hanson was able to score, making it a one-run game. Later in the inning with two outs, Gavin Kapaun tied the game with an RBI single.

Then with bases loaded, Jack Lundquist drew a walk to walk it off, and Bemidji got the 8-7 win over Detroit Lakes. It was another late-inning finish for the Lumberjacks, who improve to 6-9.

Bemidji hosts Sartell on Friday.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Sports

Brainerd Girls’ Lacrosse Takes 11-1 Loss Against Monticello

Sports

Bemidji Softball Falls to Moorhead 7-2, Splits Season Series

Sports

Brainerd Boys’ Lacrosse Falls to Moorhead on the Road

Sports

Woody Leindecker Steps Down as Bemidji Girls’ Swim & Dive Coach