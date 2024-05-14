Bemidji Baseball Gets Late-Inning Finish to Beat Detroit Lakes

Bemidji baseball was hosting Detroit Lakes on Tuesday. The Lumberjacks’ previous three games had ended in walk-offs or extra innings, and Tuesday’s game would make it four.

At the bottom of the 7th with one out, the Lumberjacks trailed 7-5. On a pass ball, Landon Hanson was able to score, making it a one-run game. Later in the inning with two outs, Gavin Kapaun tied the game with an RBI single.

Then with bases loaded, Jack Lundquist drew a walk to walk it off, and Bemidji got the 8-7 win over Detroit Lakes. It was another late-inning finish for the Lumberjacks, who improve to 6-9.

Bemidji hosts Sartell on Friday.