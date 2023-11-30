Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Experience: MN’s Lost 40 Joins National Old-Growth Forest Network

Breanna Vinkemeier — Nov. 29 2023

Originally aired October 14, 2023

Northern Minnesota is known for its wooded scenery and forests. The Lost 40, located near Northome, has become one of the first old-growth forest in Minnesota to join the national Old-Growth Forest Network.

The Lost 40 Scientific and Natural Area is a 32-acre old-growth pine forest that was missed in the 1882 Public Land Survey. Years later, in 1960 the site was re-surveyed, and the Lost 40 was designated by the DNR to be an old-growth forest in 1995.

The Old-Growth Forest Network recognized the Lost 40 at a ceremony held in October. The nonprofit network highlights the importance of preserving the area and many others across the nation.

This forest is a mix of both state and federal land. This is because of the same error that occurred back in 1882 with the Public Land Survey. There are many conceptsthat go into being classified as an old-growth forest.

The Old-Growth Forest Network also went on to recognize the Itasca Wilderness Sanctuary SNA in Clearwater County.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Breanna Vinkemeier

