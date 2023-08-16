Northwoods Experience: Future Anglers of MN Hosts Fishing Clinic in Breezy Point

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Over the weekend near Breezy Point, on the shores of Pelican Lake, several young anglers were given the opportunity to set out on a fishing trip in a clinic organized by the Brainerd chapter of Future Anglers of Minnesota.

“We have five guides that all donate their time to come out and take two kids each out fishing,” said Future Anglers of Minnesota Board Member Meranda Gonska. “So the kids really get a one-on-one experience in the boat.”

These kinds of experiences are what the Future Anglers of Minnesota, or FAM, hopes to provide youth across the state, as these clinics operate completely free for children to enjoy.

“Future Anglers of Minnesota is a nonprofit organization and we just take kids fishing,” explained Gonska. “We try to create a relationship with the kids and mentor them throughout the years.”

Beyond the fishing clinics, FAM operates several programs to inspire children to get out and fish, including their “Future Legends” program.

“Every year, either one or two applicants get chosen to represent FAM as a future legend, and Callan, one of our future legends actually got a boat that he and his grandma did an amazing job restoring,” said Gonska.

“They gave me this old boat, and I put it up and we got it fixed up, now it’s looking pretty snazzy,” joked Callan about his boat, named “Catch’em All Callan.”

FAM hopes that by continuing their programs, they can continue to provide unforgettable experiences for youth, whether that be a snazzy-looking boat, or just enjoying a day out on the lake.

“This year alone, we’ve had a lot of kids that were able to catch their first walleyes and that’s what we target specifically, so it’s really rewarding,” explained Gonska.

Over 100 fish were caught between all participants at the clinic. The local Brainerd chapter also plans on hosting more clinics once the ice fishing season takes off. More information on Future Anglers of Minnesota and upcoming clinics can be found on their website.

