Northwoods Experience: Creative North Hosts ‘Holidays by Hand’ Market in Bemidji

This past weekend, Creative North hosted its 12th Holidays by Hand event at Bemidji High School. More than 70 artists and crafters from all over the state participated in the event, which offered a wide range of handcrafted goods to holiday shoppers.

“It’s unique in that we, again, feature only handmade items. Everybody here, this is all their talents on display,” said Holidays by Hand organizer Michelle Ruport. “These aren’t things that are bought and resold, it’s, a lot of time and effort goes into their craft and being able to put that on display. I think the vendors appreciate that, and I can tell you customers do as well.”

From some vendors, this was their first year attending Holidays by Hand, but for others, they’ve been involved with the marketplace since it first launched in 2011.

“I think that, again, this year shows it so much. It truly is handmade, crafted goods,” said A.M. Soap co-founder Dee Sweeney. “A lot of shows will try to do that, but a lot of the things are more commercially purchased, and here there’s truly [an] organic sense of handmade, crafted, and unique items.”

With Christmas right around the corner, people had the chance to do some early Christmas shopping at this year’s event.

“It’s a community event. Like, it’s – really brings the whole community together,” said Sweeney. “It’s just, it’s very close to the holidays, and so then people are very excited and motivated to get their shopping done.

“And honestly, we see lots of people that we know,” added A.M. Soap co-founder Bill Smith.

“And Michelle has always made it very festive, like it’s always been very Christmas themed and and also spacious,” continued Sweeney. “So that’s all very nice.”

“It’s awesome to be able to come out and meet the vendors themselves, meet the people that are putting on – making items that are going under your Christmas tree and just things that you see in your home,” said Ruport. “It’s amazing to be able to look at something and be like, ‘Yeah, I know who made that.'”

Next year, Ruport will be handing over the reins of the event to new director Jennifer Jacobson, who says she will be keeping the event the same but will also be adding more activities for kids.

“I’m going to try to keep it the same as what Michelle has it. I might add a little more stuff like, kid friendly, like have stuff for kids to do, like coloring activities, maybe Santa Claus,” explained Jacobson. “In spring time, I might do something with Easter, so try to get kids involved a little bit more.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today