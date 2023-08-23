Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Experience: ‘Christian Woodstock’ Brings Worshipers Together for Outdoor Festival

Lakeland News — Aug. 23 2023

It started as a land purchase before the owners decided to open it to different area churches.

The inaugural Christian Woodstock was held last week near Bemidji and saw members of various congregations come out to celebrate their beliefs while out in the northwoods. The festival went from Friday to Saturday and featured events like live music and on-site baptisms.

By — Lakeland News

