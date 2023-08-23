Northwoods Experience: ‘Christian Woodstock’ Brings Worshipers Together for Outdoor Festival
It started as a land purchase before the owners decided to open it to different area churches.
The inaugural Christian Woodstock was held last week near Bemidji and saw members of various congregations come out to celebrate their beliefs while out in the northwoods. The festival went from Friday to Saturday and featured events like live music and on-site baptisms.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.