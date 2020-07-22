Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Bemidji Parks and Rec Launches July Geocaching Challenge

Betsy Melin — Jul. 22 2020

Social distancing has made it difficult to take full advantage of outdoor activities, but geocaching, a worldwide scavenger hunt, is a way to get outside while maintaining distance.

Geocaching is a program that exists worldwide where a community creates and hides small items in plain sight for others to find and record. It’s a combination of outdoor searching and modern technology.

There are over 40 different caches in and around the Bemidji area. To get started all you need is your cellphone. You need to download the Geocaching app which will guide you along your way.

Caches can be almost anything, but they’re typically everyday objects and trinkets accompanied by a log to record how many people have found the spot so far. Players are encouraged that if they take something, they leave something new in its place.

Now is a perfect time to get started because geocaching is something that can be done while respecting social distancing requirements. For the month of July, the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department has launched a challenge to find all six caches hidden in city parks. If you are able to find them all, you win a prize.

This is the first time that the Parks and Recreation department has put on a program involving geocaching, but they plan to launch another one in the fall. It’s a program that can be enjoyed by people of all ages.

It costs $5 to register for the program. To sign up for the July geocaching challenge, you can go to the Bemidji Parks and Recreation website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Walz Close to Announcing Decision on Statewide Mask Mandate

Bemidji Parks and Recreation Hosting Summer Fishing Competition

Beltrami County Hosts “Starry Trek” in Bemidji

About a Dozen MN Bars and Restaurants Issued Warnings For Violating COVID-19 Guidelines

Latest Stories

Walz Close to Announcing Decision on Statewide Mask Mandate

Posted on Jul. 22 2020

Woman Under Investigation For Climbing Into Gator Pit at Safari North

Posted on Jul. 22 2020

CLC, Crow Wing County Working Together to Increase U.S. Census Reponse Rate

Posted on Jul. 22 2020

Daughters of the American Revolution Cleaning Tombstones to Honor Veterans

Posted on Jul. 22 2020

Camp Knutson Adapts to Having a Summer Without Campers

Posted on Jul. 22 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.