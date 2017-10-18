Northwest Technical College Hosting Rural Minnesota Community Health Worker Conference

Many of the community’s health workers, students and others alike will be at the Rural Minnesota Community Health Worker Conference in Bemidji.

It is Northwest Technical College’s (NTC) Second Annual conference to help publicize the role of community health workers.

They can work in hospitals or clinics and help patients or clients that have barriers when receiving proper health care.

During the conference community health workers who’ve gone through the program at NTC and are now in the workforce will also attend.

We spoke to NTC Community Health Worker Program Instructor Wendy Potratz and she shared what guests can expect at the conference.