Apr 10, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

NORTHSTARtup Pitch Competition Taking Place at GigaZone TechXpo in Bemidji

Economic development organization Greater Bemidji has announced the second annual NORTHSTARtup Pitch Competition, which will take place on Saturday, April 20 during the Paul Bunyan Communications GigaZone Gaming Championship and TechXpo.

The competition offers a platform for the brightest entrepreneurs in northwest Minnesota to showcase their innovated business ideas. It will feature a five-minute pitch and a subsequent five-minute Q&A session with each entrepreneur before a panel of judges and live audience, allowing participants to showcase their business strategy and vision.

Applications for the NORTHSTARtup Pitch Competition are now open here and will be accepted until this Friday, April 12. Finalists will be notified by Monday, April 15.

