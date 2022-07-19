Lakeland PBS

Northern MN Robotics Conference Receives New Truck & Trailer for Students

Emma HudziakJul. 19 2022

The Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference recently announced that they received a new truck and trailer for students engaging in STEM activities.

Photo Credit: Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference

The NMRC reported that their new truck and trailer will be used as a mobile robotics field, and will haul robotics equipment across northern Minnesota and eastern North Dakota areas.

Thanks to their partners, NMRC was lucky enough to acquire the new truck and trailer that will directly support students that engage in STEM activities.

“This trailer has proven vital for our logistical operations in moving a wide range of equipment to schools and events around our 35,000 square mile territory,” said a recent release. “When adding any services to an organization’s capabilities new challenges are bound to emerge.”

Several teams and volunteers had very limited availability when it came to transportation at their schools, that were sufficient for hauling equipment of this size and weight safely and properly.

“With this new need identified we once again set out to close any gap that may exist between our area students and the opportunities they deserve,” stated a release. “After careful deliberation we determined the best way forward was for the NMRC to purchase a vehicle that could meet these demands.”

The vehicle and trailer will be available to any of the schools teams for proper deployment to any of the STEM or robotics related events over the next several years.

“In the coming weeks it will travel for educational showcases in Nevis during Muskie days, St. Cloud for the Benton County Fair, and Bemidji for Beltrami County Fair,” said a release. “It will also be taking its first trip out of the state as it heads to Fargo, ND for a robotics competition during a STEM Expo hosted by the Fargo-Moorhead STEM Alliance being held at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds August 20th.”

By — Emma Hudziak

