Northern Dental Access Center to Acquire Park Rapids Community Dental Clinic

Northern Dental Access Center of Bemidji has entered into an agreement with CHI St. Joseph’s Health to acquire ownership and operation of the Park Rapids Community Dental Clinic.

According to a press release, the clinic is keeping existing staff and provider teams to ensure seamless care for current and eligible new patients. The building was temporarily closed on April 5 to allow for staff onboarding, restocking, and equipment changes.

Jeanne Edevold Larson, Northern Dental Access Center’s Executive Director, believes this will help with their goal of doubling patient capacity by 2026.

“When our board finished their strategic plan for the next three years, our goal has been to double our patient capacity to address the overwhelming need among the Medicaid population and other folks that need access to dental care,” said Larson. “While our Bemidji clinic has grown about as much as we can, the best way we’ve determined to make this happen is to help these small dental practices in our other communities, make sure that they stay open and stay functional. And so this is one step more toward our long term goal to double our patient capacity.”

Northern Dental Access Center says the Park Rapids location will resume patient care in late April and that it will be fully open sometime in May.