Former BSU Football Coach Tesch and BSU Reach Agreement

No Ruling In Competency Hearing For Jacob Kinn

Haydee Clotter
Apr. 24 2017
A competency hearing was held for the man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl after a house fire in June 2016.

Jacob Kinn appeared in court shackled and handcuffed. Kinn is in custody at the Beltrami County Jail charged with First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct Of A Child.

The hearing focused on incidents that occurred on Oct. 5, 2016, where Kinn was found unresponsive in his cell. He was then transported to Sanford Bemidji Hospital and was treated for an albuterol overdose. Between Nov. and Dec. 2016 Kinn was also seen at St. Peter Regional Treatment Center. While seeking treatment Kinn’s behavior changed.  He was no longer able to eat on his own.

The defense presented two witnesses including Jacob’s co-counsel and also his mother, Teri Kinn.

She testified that she’s interacted with her son at least once or twice a week at the Beltrami County Jail and he isn’t the same.

The defense also showed a video visitation with Jacob and Teri. The conversation was one sided with Teri doing most of the talking. Jacob responded in two to three word phrases at times and some of the things he said weren’t understood clearly.

For example in the video, Teri would say, “I miss you,” and “Did you have breakfast yet?” Jacob would respond with just a nod but not say much.

Kinn became emotional when his mother mentioned his family and he began to cry.

The state presented nearly ten witnesses including officers who responded to Jacob’s cell on Oct.5, officers who guarded Jacob while he was at Sanford Bemidji hospital and the medical staff who treated him at St. Peter.

While at St. Peter Regional Treatment Center Kinn was evaluated and given several tests. St. Peter Regional Treatment Center Forensics Psychiatry Fellow Dr. Adnan Ahmed conducted a forensic evaluation on Kinn.

Ahmed concluded that Kinn’s behavior is inconsistent with an albuterol overdose. Adnan also says that Kinn has the capacity to understand the charges and communicate with his counsel.

In the hearing it was also revealed Kinn previously wrote a letter to his mother planning an escape to jail. Teri says she didn’t think he would escape and shredded the letter.

Both sides rested their case and another court hearing was set for May 9 where Judge Shari Schluchter will make a decision.

 

 

 

