No Commercial Flights at Bemidji Regional Airport from Jul. 26 to Aug. 1

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Commercial flights in and out of Bemidji will stop for a week because of upcoming construction in late July.

The Bemidji Regional Airport announced on their website that due to an in-progress runway rehabilitation project, flights will be grounded from July 26 to August 1 as they will be rebuilding the intersection of the two runways. The project began earlier this month on June 10.

The airport is expected to resume operations after August 1, except for a two-week period in September to paint the runway surfaces.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today