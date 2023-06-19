No Commercial Flights at Bemidji Regional Airport from Jul. 26 to Aug. 1
Commercial flights in and out of Bemidji will stop for a week because of upcoming construction in late July.
The Bemidji Regional Airport announced on their website that due to an in-progress runway rehabilitation project, flights will be grounded from July 26 to August 1 as they will be rebuilding the intersection of the two runways. The project began earlier this month on June 10.
The airport is expected to resume operations after August 1, except for a two-week period in September to paint the runway surfaces.
