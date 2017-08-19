NHRA Lucas Oil Nationals Return To Brainerd This Weekend

- Home
Get ready to start your engines – the world’s best drag racers and the fastest cars are coming to Brainerd International Raceway. Clayton Castle has more on the exciting weekend ahead.
