New CDC COVID Metrics Say Majority of Americans Won’t Need Masks Indoors

Most Americans live in areas where healthy people do not need to wear masks indoors – that’s according to new COVID-19 metrics the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday.

The CDC’s new metrics indicate only 28% of Americans live in a part of the country where they need to wear masks indoors. That number used to be about 99% of the population.

However, much of the Lakeland viewing area still remains in the “high” level, at least for now. According to the CDC, the only counties in the area listed at “medium,” where masks are not recommended for everyone, are Aitkin, Beltrami, Lake of the Woods, Roseau, and Clearwater counties.

The metrics rely on hospitalizations and case number data to determine the level of transmission. The CDC still recommends being fully vaccinated with a booster shot, and they also suggest people get test for the virus if they have symptoms.

