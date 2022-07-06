New BSU AD Britt Lauritsen Officially Introduced as a Beaver at Press Conference

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Britt Lauritsen was officially welcomed as a Bemidji State Beaver and as their new Director of Athletics with an introductory press conference on Tuesday. Lauritsen said the AD role for BSU was a perfect fit for her as she was ready to take the next step in her career.

Lauritsen has experience as an Assistant Athletic Director as well as the Senior Women’s Administration and Compliance Officer for the Division II school of Washburn University in Kansas. 8 years of experience has brought her to Bemidji, but she credits her journey to what she cherishes the most: her family. She especially thanked her wife Emily, who Lauritsen says was the driving force in getting them to this point.

Part of what made the position appealing to Lauritsen was the tight-knit supportive community that Bemidji State Athletics is all about. According to Lauritsen, success starts with great people, and great people are made through a great culture and environment, which Lauritsen is excited to help grow.

Lauritsen mentioned at the press conference that in the coming months the key to a smooth transition will be to open up her ears and listen to help her learn everything she can to better the school’s athletic programs.