Lakeland PBS

New BSU AD Britt Lauritsen Officially Introduced as a Beaver at Press Conference

Chaz MootzJul. 5 2022

Britt Lauritsen was officially welcomed as a Bemidji State Beaver and as their new Director of Athletics with an introductory press conference on Tuesday. Lauritsen said the AD role for BSU was a perfect fit for her as she was ready to take the next step in her career.

Lauritsen has experience as an Assistant Athletic Director as well as the Senior Women’s Administration and Compliance Officer for the Division II school of Washburn University in Kansas. 8 years of experience has brought her to Bemidji, but she credits her journey to what she cherishes the most: her family. She especially thanked her wife Emily, who Lauritsen says was the driving force in getting them to this point.

Part of what made the position appealing to Lauritsen was the tight-knit supportive community that Bemidji State Athletics is all about. According to Lauritsen, success starts with great people, and great people are made through a great culture and environment, which Lauritsen is excited to help grow.

Lauritsen mentioned at the press conference that in the coming months the key to a smooth transition will be to open up her ears and listen to help her learn everything she can to better the school’s athletic programs.

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Sanford Health in Bemidji Opens New Acute Spine Center

Northwoods Adventure: Bemidji Parks & Rec Hosting Youth Fishing Tournament

Authorities Give Fireworks Safety Tips for 4th of July Weekend

Bemidji Police Asking for Help in Locating Missing 15-Year-Old

Recently Added

Common Ground: Women Collaborate and Create a Round Robin Quilt

Posted on Jun. 22 2022

When the Music Stopped

Posted on Jun. 20 2022

Common Ground: Historical Society Tour of State Hospital Cemetery

Posted on Jun. 15 2022

Lakeland Currents - Rotary Ends Human Trafficking

Posted on May. 27 2022

Backroads: Charlie Parr

Posted on May. 26 2022

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.