Lakeland PBS

New Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground in Bemidji

Betsy Melin — Aug. 18 2021

Affordable housing is a pressing need all across the state of Minnesota. In Bemidji today, a new supportive housing project broke new ground.

For the Headwaters Regional Development Commission, plans that started in 2012 were realized in the groundbreaking for new community housing.

East Conifer Estates will be 24 new units. Not only will the new units be affordable, but as a part of the Conifer group of buildings, it will have supportive services to help residents stabilize their lives. Those features help turn these houses into homes.

Construction is planned to take a year, with the grand opening of the new buildings expected for next August.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Early Morning Hit-and-Run Crash Reported in Bemidji

Lakeland PBS at the Beltrami County Fair

Sanford Health Taco Fest Raises Nearly $30,000 for Bemidji United Way

Groundbreaking for Bemidji Veterans Home is August 26

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.