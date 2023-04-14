Lakeland PBS

Nevis Man Arrested for Driving Under the Influence, BAC More Than Triple the Legal Limit

Mary BalstadApr. 14 2023

Hubbard County deputies placed a Nevis man under arrest for Driving Under the Influence after a breath test showed he was more than three times the legal limit.

According to Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes, on April 10 at 6:16 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a vehicle crash west of Nevis on Falcon Road. Upon arriving to the scene, deputies learned that a pickup truck driven by 64-year-old Robert Rizzi of Nevis was driving at high speeds when he left the roadway and collided with a tree. Rizzi’s passenger, 60-year-old Gerald Bogan of Nevis, sustained facial injuries and was bleeding from the mouth due to a cut lip. Rizzi was not injured in the crash.

During the investigation, deputies observed sign of alcohol impairment from Rizzi. The driver reportedly confirm he had “several tall glasses of peppermint schnapps prior to the crash.” Rizzi also displayed signs that included slurred speech, unsteady stance and smelled of alcohol.

Rizzi refused to cooperate with deputies by not participating in a field sobriety test. Bogan refused to cooperate with law enforcement as well. The driver did, however, consent to a breath test on the scene. The preliminary test showed a blood alcohol content of .266, over three times the legal limit.

Hubbard County deputies then placed Rizzi under arrest for DUI, Criminal Vehicular Operation and driving with a cancelled driver’s license. Results are currently pending on Rizzi’s blood test.

