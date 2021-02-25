Nearly 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Thursday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state reported 996 new COVID-19 cases today. Seven new deaths were also reported, two of which were in the Lakeland viewing area, a Beltrami County resident between the ages of 45 and 49, and an Itasca County resident between the ages of 60 and 64.

The cases came from 42,749 tests for a case positivity rate of 2.3%.

In the Lakeland viewing area there were 64 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 2

Beltrami – 3

Cass – 1

Crow Wing – 10

Hubbard – 1

Itasca – 12

Mahnomen – 3

Mille Lacs – 1

Morrison – 6

Polk – 4

Roseau – 6

Todd – 8

Wadena – 7

