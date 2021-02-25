Nearly 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Thursday
The state reported 996 new COVID-19 cases today. Seven new deaths were also reported, two of which were in the Lakeland viewing area, a Beltrami County resident between the ages of 45 and 49, and an Itasca County resident between the ages of 60 and 64.
The cases came from 42,749 tests for a case positivity rate of 2.3%.
In the Lakeland viewing area there were 64 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 3
- Cass – 1
- Crow Wing – 10
- Hubbard – 1
- Itasca – 12
- Mahnomen – 3
- Mille Lacs – 1
- Morrison – 6
- Polk – 4
- Roseau – 6
- Todd – 8
- Wadena – 7
