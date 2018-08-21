Multiple Gas Thefts Reported In Bemidji
A number of gas thefts have been reported in Bemidji. According to the Bemidji Police Department, there have been multiple reports of vehicle gas tanks being drilled into and gas being drained from them.
The thefts have occurred in various areas of town and to this point have all been fleet trucks and vans.
The public is encouraged to report any suspicious activity around their businesses, vehicles, and homes.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More
If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More
wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More
Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More