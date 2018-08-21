Lakeland PBS
Multiple Gas Thefts Reported In Bemidji

Rachel Johnson
Aug. 21 2018
A number of gas thefts have been reported in Bemidji. According to the Bemidji Police Department, there have been multiple reports of vehicle gas tanks being drilled into and gas being drained from them.

The thefts have occurred in various areas of town and to this point have all been fleet trucks and vans.

The public is encouraged to report any suspicious activity around their businesses, vehicles, and homes.

Rachel Johnson
