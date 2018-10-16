Lakeland PBS
Mother Seeking Help After Daughter Has Accessible Truck And Scooter Stolen

Nathan Green
Oct. 15 2018
A mother is on a mission to help her daughter who is disabled after her daughter had both her accessible truck and scooter stolen. The theft happened on the Central Lakes College campus in Brainerd last week.

The truck was designed for Lisa Papp-Richards’ daughter Faith who has cerebral palsy, and when the truck was stolen, many items were taken along with it, including her scooter. The Pride Go-Go 3-Wheel scooter is custom designed to serve Faith’s needs. While the truck has been recovered, it was severely damaged, and there has been no sign of the scooter.

The family just found out today that the scooter is not covered by insurance and has launched a GoFundMe page to help cover costs. If you have any information, you are asked to contact local law enforcement.

Nathan Green
