MN State and Legislative Election Results for Lakeland Viewing Area

With 100% of precincts reporting, unofficial results of the 2022 Minnesota general election are now in. Below are the winners of state level offices, including the Governor’s office and results for state legislative races:

Statewide Results:

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has been re-elected for another four years, fending off a challenge from Republican Scott Jensen. The ticket of Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan won 52.27% of the vote, compared to the 44.60% received by Jensen and running mate Matt Birk.

DFL incumbents also held on to other state-level positions, although by tighter margins in some races. Secretary of State Steve Simon defeated Republican Kim Crockett with 54.53% of the vote, while Attorney General Keith Ellison beat Jim Schultz with 50.37%. State Auditor Julie Blaha eked out a win over GOP challenger Ryan Wilson with only a 0.34% difference in votes between them, where she ultimately received 47.47%.

U.S. Representative Results:

In the 7th and and 8th Congressional Districts, GOP incumbents in both seats were re-elected. In the 7th Congressional District, Rep. Michelle Fischbach won with 66.95% of votes compared to her closest opponent, Democrat Jill Abahsain, who received 27.61%. In the 8th, Rep. Pete Stauber defeated DFLer Jen Schultz with 57.19% of the vote vs. Schultz’s 42.72%.

State Legislative Results:

Although Democrats have taken control of both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature, in the Lakeland viewing area, Republicans had a clean sweep in the 11 district races Lakeland News was tracking. Across those 11 districts, Republicans averaged about 65% of the vote:

Senate District 2 – Rep. Steve Green (R) def. Leonard Alan Roy (DFL) with 59.96% of vote

Senate District 5 – Sen. Paul Utke (R) def. A. John Peters (DFL) with 72.83% of vote

Senate District 6 – Sen. Justin Eichorn (R) def. Steve Samuelson (DFL) with 63.50% of vote

Senate District 10 – Nathan Wesenberg (R) def. Suzanne M. Cekalla (DFL) with 72.41% of vote

House District 2A – Rep. Matthew Grossell (R) def. Reed Olson (DFL) with 54.35% of vote

House District 2B – Rep. Matt Bliss (R) def. Erika Bailey-Johnson (DFL) with 63.46% of vote

House District 5A – Krista Knudsen (R) def. Brian M. Hobson (DFL) with 70.49% of vote

House District 5B – Mike Wiener (R) def. Gregg Hendrickson (Independence-Alliance) with 75.36% of vote

House District 6A – Ben Davis (R) def. Richard (Rick) Blake (DFL) with 62.30% of vote

House District 6B – Rep. Josh Heintzeman (R) def. Sally Boos (DFL) with 65.22% of vote

House District 7A – Rep. Spencer Igo (R) def. Julie Sandstede (DFL) with 53.75% of vote

